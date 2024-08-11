TDP will come to power in Telangana, membership drive within 15 days: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

HYDERABAD: Stating that he was reassured about the party’s prospects witnessing the enthusiasm among its cadre, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he was confident of the party coming to power in Telangana in the future.

Speaking after chairing a key meeting with the leaders of the TDP’s Telangana unit at the NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad, Naidu said that a membership drive will be started in Telangana in the next 15 days.

Addressing the meeting, he said that he would soon focus on revamping the party from the village level. Naidu also said that the revamping of the TDP will be a huge boost to the youth and BC.

“We will appoint a new president for the TDP’s Telangana unit once the membership drive concludes,” the party supremo said.

He disclosed that he has decided to dissolve all the existing committees in the Telangana TDP .

Naidu said that it was decided to form new committees simultaneously in both AP and Telangana. He urged Telangana TDP activists to work as hard as their counterparts in AP and said that he would be visiting Telangana every second Saturday and Sunday of the month to oversee the rebuilding of the party in the state.

Earlier, Naidu reached NTR Trust Bhavan in a rally from his residence with a large number of party cadres.

This was the TDP supremo’s second visit to the NTR Trust Bhavan after his party returned to power in Andhra Pradesh.