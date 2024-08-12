Congress set to finalise names for more nominated posts, focus on Telangana corporations

HYDERABAD: The wait of Congress loyalists as well as new entrants for key posts is likely to end soon. The grand old party is reportedly gearing up to finalise names for nominated posts by the end of this month. This will mark the second phase of such appointments since the party formed the government in the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to seek the party high command’s approval for these appointments during his upcoming visit to New Delhi after Independence Day. This visit will coincide with a meeting of chief ministers from all Congress-ruled states. However, according to sources, the high command’s approval is a mere formality in finalising these appointments.

This time, the ruling party is likely to focus on appointing select MLAs to key positions in state corporations such as the Telangana Road Transport Corporation and Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.

The process of appointments to nominated posts has gained momentum in the party as it has been over seven months since the grand old party came to power, and senior leaders who played significant roles in the party’s victory are growing increasingly impatient over the delay in nominations.

Pressure from newcomers

Incidentally, there is also pressure from the party’s newcomers, who are vying for these influential positions. One of the affiliated wing chairpersons, speaking to TNIE, voiced dissatisfaction with the party’s approach, criticising the sidelining of certain members after the electoral victory.

This sentiment reflects a broader sense of discontent among those who feel they have been overlooked after the elections. In the first phase of appointments, the party nominated candidates to 37 corporations, with a focus on maintaining social balance that reflects the state’s socio-political dynamics. It is expected that a similar approach will be taken in the second round, though the specific individuals selected for these coveted posts remain a matter of speculation.

Though there are several names making the rounds, who would be the top picks of the chief minister for the much awaited political appointments remains to be seen.