KT Rama urges foreign minister to bring back worker jailed in Bahrain

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao promised to support 62-year-old Narsayya, a resident of Cheerlavancha village in Thangallapalli mandal of Sircilla district, who is currently stuck in a Bahrain jail after losing his passport. Rama Rao wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate action to bring Narsayya back to India.

Narsayya, who had been untraceable for several years, was found to be in a Bahrain jail due to passport issues. He had gone to Bahrain in 1996 for work but got trapped there without a valid passport and work permit.

Narsayya worked as a mason for three years at The Arab Engineering and Contracting Company. Though his work permit expired in August 1999, he continued to work there. His passport expired in 2001, but the Indian Embassy in Bahrain renewed it. However, the renewed passport also expired and Narsayya lost it.

Without a valid work permit and passport, Bahrain police arrested him for staying illegally in the country and put him in jail. His wife Lakshmi, daughters Sona and Aparna, and son Babu have appealed to the officials to ensure that he is released from jail.

Responding to this, Rama Rao assured full support to bring him back. He requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take the initiative and issue a temporary passport for Narsayya. KTR also wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary and requested the state government to provide full cooperation.