Lite Byte: Friends when not in need

With AAP leader Manish Sisodia finally out of jail in the liquor scam and the Supreme Court set to hear K Kavitha’s bail plea soon, supporters of the BRS MLC are hopeful of a positive outcome. It appears that even party leaders who had not enquired about her for months are now suddenly concerned. Such fair-weather friends are now said to be visiting/calling her staff and asking them about the bail petition.

‘Future PR’

The aim of the chief minister’s tour to the US was to attract investments to the state through meetings with CEOs and industrialists. The CM did his best to sell the ‘Future City’ to investors and even coined a motto for Telangana: ‘Future State’. The trip has however attracted unnecessary controversy with the BRS going hammer and tongs over alleged fake deals. The Congress appears to be unable to issue a proper rebuttal to the allegations, especially on social media. The question on everybody’s lips: Who is in charge of PR for the CM’s trip?

Favours from ‘foes’

It is learnt that a senior leader approached the chief minister seeking a favour for someone over disputed land. “Didn’t you get this portion of land cleared through a key minister in the previous BRS government? What’s the issue now?” the CM is said to have immediately responded, leaving the leader embarrassed. He is said to have been surprised that the chief minister was aware of what happened during the previous regime.

A positive quid pro quo

The state government seems to be adopting a “mutual cooperation” policy with the Union government vis-a-vis obtaining clearance for roads and other infrastructure projects. It is expediting the process of clearing long-pending issues related to the Centre, especially those concerning the National Highways. So why is the state government trying to be in the best books of the Centre? Because it is seeking speedy clearances from the Union government for its own projects. Shall we say ‘you scratch my back and I will scratch yours’ or a quid pro quo that will benefit the state!