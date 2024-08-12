Telangana: BJP MLAs upset with state leaders

HYDERABAD: It seems all is not well in the state BJP. Of late, there is a growing divide between the party leadership and legislators. This came to light during a meeting of office-bearers where only one of the eight BJP MLAs turned up, causing unease in party circles.
The MLAs are reported to have been upset with the state leaders for their failure in providing them with the details of funds allocation for railway lines, national highways and other projects in Telangana in the Union Budget. This, the MLAs felt, would have helped them take the wind out of the sails of the ruling Congress and opposition BRS, which accused the Centre of neglecting Telangana in allocation of funds in the Budget.
The MLAs also feel neglected by the leadership as it is not inviting them to BJP programmes and agitations organised by frontal organisations at a time when they are working hard to protect the party’s image in the state. For instance, they were allegedly not invited to a dharna organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha in Hyderabad recently. Another reason for dissatisfaction among the saffron party legislators is that there is no separate room for them in the state party office.
According to sources, no chamber has been allotted to BJP legislature party leader A Maheshwar Reddy in the party office, a privilege previously enjoyed by Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh even when he was the lone elected member of the party in the Assembly. This is said to be the reason behind their reluctance to visit the party office.
According to sources, some MLAs expressed their anger over not being invited to the launch ceremony of a Rythu helpline at the party office. The absence of a photo of Maheshwar Reddy on the flexi banner at the function is believed to have added insult to the injury.
However, while one section of senior leaders has denied rumours of discontent among MLAs, another group is said to be of the view that they are crossing the party line by targeting contractors from Telangana executing projects in BJP-ruled states.
The MLAs are said to be upset at their state unit chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy not introducing them to the Governor at his oath-taking ceremony. This is said to be one of the main reasons for them to keep away from the party’s programmes. It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy invited all his MLAs and MLCs and introduced them to the Governor during the ceremony.
On other hand, senior party leaders allege that the MLAs did not take their permission to visit Sunkishala project where a sidewall collapsed recently. Though the leadership saw it as breach of party discipline, they ignored it as the issue concerned people.
These internal dissensions even after the BJP won eight Assembly and eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana threaten to damage the image of the party and undermine its prospects in the upcoming local body elections in the state.
Feeling neglected
