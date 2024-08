JAGTIAL: During a sanitation drive on Sunday at the Peddapur Gurukul Residential School following the death of two students within a span of 15 days, many snakes were found on the premises.

The district administration has focused on hygiene in the school following complaints from parents that the two students died due to deplorable conditions there. While clearing the bushes and waste and demolishing dilapidated sheds in the school premises, the workers came across the nest of snakes. The serpents slithered away in all directions and four were killed.

It may be recalled that on August 9, a Class 6 student named Anirudh, died after experiencing severe stomach pain. Two other Class 6 students — Mokshith and Hemant Yadav— who also complained of severe stomach pain were taken to Nizamabad government hospital and Metpally government hospital.

Parents dissatisfied with school’s poor maintenance

On July 27, a Class 8 student, Ghana Aditya, had died due to suspected epileptic fits. The cause of death of the two students is yet to be established as post-mortem reports in both cases are yet to come.

Parents have expressed dissatisfaction with the maintenance at the school, citing inadequate medical facilities and poor care for students. There have also been complaints about insufficient power and overgrown bushes around the hostel. School principal, K Vidyasagar admitted the residential school does not have a doctor and only medicines for for fever and cold are available.