Trial run done, all set for SRLIP inauguration says Irrigation Minister N Uttam

KHAMMAM: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy launched the trial run of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) pump house at Pusugudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is a historic day for the erstwhile Khammam district. “The people of Khammam district have been waiting for proper water supply for decades. Their government is fulfilling their wish with less expenditure,” the minister said.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the 2nd and 3rd lifts of the Sita Rama project in Wyra town on August 15,” he said and added that the Congress government aims to supply water to about 35 lakh acres of new ayacut in the next five years.

Loan waiver scheme

On the same day, Revanth will also announce the third phase of the loan waiver scheme, which would benefit the farmers who took loans up to Rs 2 lakh, Uttam said.

He said that till now, there has been no allotment of water to the Sita Rama project. The state government has now held discussions with the Centre to ensure 67 tmcft water for this project, he noted.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that the previous BRS government laid the foundation for the project in 2017 to provide Godavari water to erstwhile Khammam district but it has been pending since then due to its negligence.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa

Reddy said that in future, water will be provided to Bhadrachalam and Yellandu constituencies too.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil, SP B Rohith Raju, Irrigation Development Corporation chairman Muvva Vijayababu and other officials were present on the occasion.