Washing machine in flames: LG & Reliance Retail told to pay Rs 20K

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Nalgonda, has ordered Reliance Retail Limited and LG Electronics Ltd to pay Rs 20,000 in compensation and replace a defective washing machine.

The complainant, Kudthala Jyothi, bought the machine for Rs 37,938 in July 2022. In December, the machine locked itself, and she had it repaired after contacting the company. In January, she noticed smoke that quickly turned into flames. However, she did not suffer injuries.

Reliance Retail visited her home, took photographs of the machine, and assured a replacement since the machine was under warranty. However, despite multiple reminders, Jyothi claimed the company did not fulfill its promise.

The company argued it was only the seller and that LG electronics, the manufacturer, was responsible for warranty issues. However, the Consumer Forum Act 2019 states that liability lies with both the manufacturer and service provider.

The Commission ordered both to comply with the order within 30 days from August 8.