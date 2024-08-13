Deaths in Gurukuls: Students welfare is govt’s responsibility, says KTR

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao consoled the family members of deceased Peddapur Gurukul Residential School student, Anirudh in Yellareddipet on Monday.

Anirudh, a Class 6 student of Gurukul school in Jagtial, died after experiencing severe stomach pain. In the last eight months, 36 students died in different hostels.

Speaking to the media, Rama Rao alleged that nearly 500 students were suffering various illnesses in government hostels. He said that a committee, led by RS Praveen Kumar, will be constituted to prepare a report, which will be submitted to the government.

“Everyone knows how much the loss of a family member hurts. Anirudh’s passing is not only painful for his parents but is worrisome for all parents whose children are studying in government residential schools,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the government to look after the students in government hostels and ensure that they get quality education,” Rama Rao said.

“The government should ensure a government job for the family members of students who died in hostels,” he added.

Recalling that the BRS government established 1,000 gurukul residential schools, he urged all district collectors to adopt these schools and inspect them at least once a week. As many as six lakh students are currently studying in these schools.