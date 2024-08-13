Film directed by Osmania University wins award

HYDERABAD: The Osmania University Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) has won the first prize in the development category at the 16th UGC-CEC International Nature Film Festival for the short film “Reaching the Unreached”.

Directed by P Raghupathi, the short film is based on the Ekopadhyaya Bhim Children’s Happiness Centers, an initiative by OU journalism student Santosh Isram and his friends.

These centres aim to educate children from the Guttikoya community residing in remote forest areas. Moreover, the film also secured a citation in the Human Rights category.

The UGC and Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) jointly organised the annual film competition to bring awareness about the environment, development, human rights, and Swachh Bharat. The selected films were showcased at the Prakriti International Film Festival, where winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates.