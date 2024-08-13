Justice league: KTR gets exemption from attending court in drone case

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted relief to Sircilla BRS MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with former MLAs Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Balka Suman, by dispensing with their personal appearance before the trial court. The relief was granted in connection with FIR No.118 of 2024, registered at Mahadevapur Police Station, which alleges offenses under Sections 223(b), read with 3(5) of the Bharath Nyaya Samhitha (BNS).

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Vali Shaik, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Sub-Division No.5, Ambatipally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. According to the prosecution, on July 26, between 12:30 pm and 2 pm, the petitioners and several others affiliated with the BRS visited the Medigadda Barrage in Ambatipally. The complaint alleged that the group used a drone camera to capture visuals of the barrage without obtaining prior permission or providing any intimation.