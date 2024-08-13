Justice league: KTR gets exemption from attending court in drone case

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted relief to Sircilla BRS MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with former MLAs Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Balka Suman, by dispensing with their personal appearance before the trial court. The relief was granted in connection with FIR No.118 of 2024, registered at Mahadevapur Police Station, which alleges offenses under Sections 223(b), read with 3(5) of the Bharath Nyaya Samhitha (BNS).
The case stems from a complaint lodged by Vali Shaik, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Sub-Division No.5, Ambatipally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. According to the prosecution, on July 26, between 12:30 pm and 2 pm, the petitioners and several others affiliated with the BRS visited the Medigadda Barrage in Ambatipally. The complaint alleged that the group used a drone camera to capture visuals of the barrage without obtaining prior permission or providing any intimation.
Bench recuses from hearing PIL on law admissions
A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, has recused itself from hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging delays in law course admissions for the 2024-25 academic year in Telangana. During the previous hearing on July 24, 2024, the bench had expressed its intention to establish guidelines and a schedule for LLB admissions in the state, with plans to implement them starting from the next academic year. The matter was then adjourned to August 12, 2024, for further consideration.
On Monday, senior counsel L Ravichander, representing the Bar Council of India, brought to the court’s attention a list of ineligible colleges. The list notably included NALSAR University of Law where Chief Justice Alok Aradhe serves as the chancellor. This disclosure raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest. In response, the division bench decided to recuse itself from hearing the PIL and directed the court registry to list the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sujoy Paul.