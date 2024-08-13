Nagarjunasagar gates closed as inflows dip

NALGONDA: With floods in the Krishna river receding, all the crest gates of Nagarjunasagar project were closed on Monday.

The authorities opened 26 gates on 5 August as there were huge inflows which filled up the reservoir. As inflows began reducing in volume, the officials lowered the gates partially on Sunday and on Monday afternoon, they closed all the gates.

As the dam is full, the authorities began releasing water into the right and left canals. Power generation is also taking place at the hydel station.

At Srisailam too,the officials closed all but one gate as inflows began reducing. Last year, due to insufficient rains, the project did not fill up, necessitating a crop holiday in its command area. This year, the dam has filled up to the brim. At present, 47,041 cusecs of inflows are reaching Nagarjunasagar.