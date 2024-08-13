Rahul following China’s orders, mum on attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh: Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the former was not speaking about incidents occurring, especially the attacks against the Hindus and their properties, in the troubled Bangladesh under instructions from China.

Participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Karimnagar, Sanjay said: “Rahul Gandhi is implementing the Chinese ideas. He is taking orders from China and that’s why he is not uttering a word against violent incidents happening in Bangladesh.”

Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s “silence” on attacks taking place against the Hindus in the neighbouring country, he said: “Rahul speaks the language of America. He speaks of the language of Sam Pitroda.”

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, Sanjay took part in a rally held from Telangana Chowk to Tower Circle along with hundreds of youngsters and students.

Speaking to the media, the MoS for Home said: “As per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are organising this Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra under the auspices of BJYM. We are organising programmes like hoisting the national flags on houses and other structures, conducting seminars, paying floral tributes to the statues of great personalities who made sacrifices for the sake of the country.”