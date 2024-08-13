Separated from wife, man kills father-in-law in Telangana's Mulugu

MULUGU: Nagapet police have launched a manhunt for a man who killed his father-in-law due to family disputes at Balannagudem village in Mulugu district late on Sunday. The victim was identified as G Narsaiah, a farmer and resident of Balannagudem village.

According to the police, the accused Rama Krishna of the same village married Narsaiah’s second daughter Swapna 10 years ago. However, differences cropped up between the couple and four years ago, Swapna returned to her parent’s home.

On Sunday evening, the villagers gathered at the Muthyalamma Devi temple as part of the Sravana masam rituals. Among them were Narsaiah and his daughter Swapna.

Rama Krishna noticed Swapna and became enraged. He grabbed a log and attacked his parents-in-law Narsaiah and Narsamma. Narsaiah received a blow to his head and fell unconscious He was rushed to the Mulugu Government Area Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Mangapet sub-inspector TVR Suri said that a case was registered under Section 103(1), 109 BNS, and the body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination. A manhunt has been launched to arrest Rama Krishna who fled after the incident, the SI said.