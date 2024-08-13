Telangana doctors protest Kolkata medico’s rape, murder

HYDERABAD: Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) observed candlelight vigil in all medical colleges in the state to express solidarity for the tragic incident of rape and murder of a second-year PG student of R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Doctors in various government medical colleges and hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Osmania Medical College in the city as well as GMC Ramagundam, Karimnagar observed the vigil from 6 pm to 7 pm in the campuses on Monday.