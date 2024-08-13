Telangana

Telangana doctors protest Kolkata medico’s rape, murder

At some places, doctors also organised candlelight rallies on the streets to express grief over the death of the medico.
Junior doctors protest the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata, during a candle light demonstration at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad
Junior doctors protest the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata, during a candle light demonstration at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) observed candlelight vigil in all medical colleges in the state to express solidarity for the tragic incident of rape and murder of a second-year PG student of R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Doctors in various government medical colleges and hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Osmania Medical College in the city as well as GMC Ramagundam, Karimnagar observed the vigil from 6 pm to 7 pm in the campuses on Monday.

Candle rally at Karimnagar
Candle rally at KarimnagarPhoto | Express

At some places, doctors also organised candlelight rallies on the streets to express grief over the death of the medico.

Doctors from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association (RDA) also called for a gathering in the premises followed by candlelight vigil. They demanded justice in the case as well as safety of doctors in hospitals and medical colleges.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com