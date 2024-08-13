Telangana HC slaps notices on Centre, State over NEET-UG admissions

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Union of India, the state of Telangana and the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences in response to a PIL filed by Basava Sri Datta Sankeerth and 45 other NEET-UG 2024 aspirants, challenging recent amendments made to the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Rules through a recent GO 33.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, has sought responses from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Telangana Medical and Health Services Department and the university’s Registrar.

The petitioners sought direction to declare as illegal and arbitrary GO 33, issued on July 19, 2024, which amended Rule 3 of the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Rules, 2017 redefining the nativity of the students. The petitioners argue that the amendment, which redefines the qualifications for being considered a local candidate, was issued after the NEET-UG 2024 application process had already begun, thus infringing upon their rights.

The PIL contends that the amendment violates Article 371D of the Constitution, Section 95 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, and a Presidential Order dated July 10, 1979, all of which provide special provisions for local candidates in the state. The petitioners claim that the GO 33 is also in violation of Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law, equality of opportunity and protection of life and personal liberty.

The petitioners have requested the court to set aside GO 33 and allow them to participate in the NEET-UG 2024 selection process as local candidates, in accordance with the rules that were in place at the time of their application, examination, and the declaration of results. The court has directed the respondents to file their replies and scheduled the matter for further hearing.