Telangana's Sangareddy ITI waits for funds for a decade

SANGAREDDY: Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state are facing multiple problems due to lack of adequate staff and funds at a time when the government is planning to upgrade them to skill development centres to impart latest skills to students and improve their employability.

The ITI in Sangareddy district like other institutes lies in a state of neglect due to lack of adequate funds for basic needs.

The ITI staff complain that iron rods needed for the students to train in making tools are not available. They are necessary for the students admitted to fitter and turner courses. For the last 10 years, the ITI has been languishing for want of funds.

Principal of the institute Rajeshwar Rao said that in the past, the government used to release Rs 3 lakh once in three to four months. Even that has stopped during the last 10 years.

Girls in Sangareddy ITI had faced difficulty because there used to be no washrooms until Mahindra and Mahindra, which has its unit in Zaheerabad, spent money under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and had the buildings painted and restrooms built for girls, faculty and other staff. The company also financed the purchase of some machines.

Officials say that the ITI is surrounded by huge trees and thorny bushes and there is no money to clear them. In Sangareddy ITI, 13 attenders are required to provide services to principal and other staff along with trades, but there is not even one attender. A total of 13 attender posts and two watchman posts have remained vacant for a very long time.

As there is thick vegetation around the ITI, the students are afraid that snakes might crawl into the campus. Ashok, a student, said the profuse growth of bushes portend a threat to them as they may have to suffer snake bites.

“Compared to Patancheru, Sangareddy ITI is better in the district. But we have our own problems. There are no toilets for boys,” he said.

Green cover?

ITI staff complain about the lack of money to clear trees and thorny bushes around the institution