Letter to CM Revanth: Minister Kishan asks Telangana to participate in Centre’s housing survey

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy asked the state government to participate in the housing survey being conducted by the Centre for the benefit of homeless poor.

In an letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, Kishan requested the government submit the list of homeless poor in the state to the Union government so that they would receive benefits under PM Awas Yojana scheme.

The Union minister said that the Centre decided to construct two crore houses for homeless poor in rural areas between 2024 and 2029. The Union Cabinet took a decision to this effect on August 9, he said.

Kishan said that Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have submitted their lists to the Centre.

“Lakhs of people are living in rural areas without a house in Telangana. The then BRS government did not take part in the survey conducted by the Centre in 2018. That was why the dream of the poor to own house remained just a dream,” he said.

“The BRS, which was in power between 2014 and 2023, promised to provide 2BHK houses to the poor and but failed to complete them,” Kishan alleged.

“The BRS government rendered injustice to the rural poor in the state by preventing the Centre’s assistance to them,” he added.

Kishan said that when he raised the state’s issue in the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Centre was ready to sanction houses to Telangana if the state government sends proposals.