Telangana additional collector arrested for accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe

HYDERABAD: The ACB on Tuesday arrested Rangareddy district additional collector MV Bhoopal Reddy under Sections 7(A) and 7 (B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh late on Monday. The arrest was followed by raids at the officer’s residence.

According to ACB officials, Bhoopal Reddy allegedly demanded the bribe from complainant Jakkidi Muthyam Reddy, a resident of Gurramguda village in Balapur mandal to facilitate the removal of 14 guntas of land from the prohibited list on the Dharani portal. The transaction was carried out with the assistance of Y Madan Mohan Reddy, a senior assistant.

Sources said that Madan Mohan was apprehended around 8:45 pm on Monday by officials at Gurramguda X Road where he had come to collect the bribe. When questioned, he told the officials that the bribe was demanded on behalf of Bhoopal Reddy, which was later confirmed through a phone call.

Following the collection of the bribe amount, Bhoopal Reddy was instructed to meet at Peddamberpet near the ORR to receive the cash. He arrived at the location around 10:41 pm and collected the money from Madan Mohan. The cash was later recovered by ACB officials from a bag inside the car.

ACB officials said that the raids at Bhoopal Reddy’s residence have been completed, and no case of DA has been registered against him as of now.

Bhoopal Reddy and Madan Mohan were presented before the special judge for ACB cases at Nampally and sent to judicial remand.