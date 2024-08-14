Telangana government pledges full support for waste recycling industry

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary and chairperson of the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) A Santhi Kumar on Tuesday said that the state government would fully support recycling of waste.

“We can give access to recyclers to waste. The industry has not grown substantially yet but we are ready to start tailor-made courses, as Tatas plan to invest over Rs 2,000 crore,” she told a meeting organised by TGPCB on policies implemented by state government connected to Circular Economy and Recycling and Refurbishment of Waste here on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary, Environment, Ahmed Nadeem, said that the incentives offered include the Telangana State Industrial Development and Entrepreneur Advancement (T-IDEA) scheme which encourages new industries along with Waste to Wealth projects by offering 100% reimbursement on stamp duty/transfer duty.

He said that in Telangana, the total waste generation is 11,522 TPD (GHMC-7,206 TPD, ULBs-4,316 TPD and 2,049 TPD from 12,770 gram panchayats. The processed waste for power generation is 9,166 TPD (Jawaharnagar integrated treatment facility 6,275 TPD and bio-compost 1,268 TPD). Nadeem said that 168.37 million units of power was generated in the state during 2023-24 from municipal waste and 17 lakh Cu.m of gas was generated during 2023-24 from legacy municipal waste.