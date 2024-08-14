Telangana government will form panel on women’s safety: Minister Dansari Anasuya

HYDERABAD: Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Tuesday revealed that the government will soon form a committee on women’s safety.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat, she said: “Women ministers and officials will be members of this committee. The government will take assistance of the Self Help Groups (SHGs) and launch a special drive on women’s safety.”

During the meeting, the minister instructed officials to prepare short term plans as well as long term plans.

“Plans should be made in such a way that they should bring change in society. Awareness campaigns will be carried out in educational and other institutions,” the minister added.

The meeting also decided to launch awareness campaigns among men for preventing harassment of women.

Stating that there are 63 lakh members in SHGs, the minister said that the social action committees will be formed at village level.

Women and Child Welfare department secretary Vakati Karuna, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Divya Devarajan, Women Security DG Shikha Goyal and DIG Rema Rajeshwari were present on the occasion.