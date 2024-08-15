Four HMWSSB officials suspended after Sunkishala Reservoir collapse

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the collapse of the sidewall of the Sunkishala reservoir a few days ago, the state government has suspended four HMWSSB officials.

Those suspended include Chief General Manager (Engg), Project Construction Circle-II, S Kiran Kumar, General Manager (Engg), Project Division-III, B Maria Raj, Deputy General Manager (Engg.), Project Division-III, N Prashant and (4) Manager (Engg), Project Division-III, K V P Harish.

The HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy has stated that an incident at Sunkishala Intake Well project occurred resulting in the collapse of the under-construction sidewall.

The Director (Projects-II) had submitted a report on August 7 stating that the gate fixed to the middle tunnel along with the sidewall collapsed on August 2.

The incident happened due to receipt of unexpected huge inflows into the Nagarjunasagar reservoir. In the reservoir, back flows and upsurge action happened and reservoir water gushed into the tunnel due to which the tunnel gate along with the sidewall collapsed and the Intake Well was filled up with water.

Further, the HMWSSB managing director stated that he had constituted a committee of senior officers of the Water Board to inquire into the incident at Sunkishala and submit a report within a week for taking further action.

In the report, the committee observed that there were technical lapses on the part of all the officers in-charge of the Sunkishala reservoir. As the explanation submitted by the four officials on the wall collapse issue were not convincing, the Water Board MD requested the state government to initiate necessary disciplinary action against them.

Meanwhile, Director (Projects-II) D Sudarshan has been transferred to a non-focal post.