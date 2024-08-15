Mother, daughter die by suicide in Medak amid social isolation

MEDAK: A 70-year-old woman, Talari Ellavva, and her daughter Talari Pochamma, 50, died by suicide at Reddypalli village of Chegunta mandal late on Tuesday.

The two women lived in isolation as the villagers had stopped talking to them after the death of Ellavva’s daughter-in-law Lavanya by suicide six months ago. Lavanya died by jumping into a pond and her relatives blamed her husband Mutyam, his mother Ellavva and sister Pochamma for her suicide and lodged a police complaint.

Police registered a case and arrested Mutyam. Subsequently, he was remanded in judicial custody. After his recent release from jail, Mutyam left for Hyderabad along with his children in search of work.

The mother and daughter confined themselves to their home and lived in loneliness after the villagers stopped talking to them.

According to Chegunta sub-inspector of police R Balaraju, mother and daughter committed suicide by hanging themselves at their home. The bodies have been shifted to the Ramayampeta government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mutyam.