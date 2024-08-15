Telangana doctors boycott work over rape, murder of Kolkata PG resident doctor

HYDERABAD: The outrage over the rape and murder of a 31-year old second-year PG resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata continues in the state with the medical fraternity uniting equivocally to demand justice for the victim.

Starting Wednesday, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA), including postgraduates, senior residents, super-specialty residents and house surgeons, boycotted outpatient (OPD) and elective OP services in all government medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

Doctors gathered in large numbers at Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and other government hospitals, holding placards and chanting slogans to demand justice.

They called for a CBI probe, swift justice for the victim, compensation for the family, and the implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act (CPA) with mandatory security protocol in all hospitals.

They also demanded enhanced workplace security measures, including CCTV, security, guards, police picketing and patrolling.

The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) also supported the cause, demanding strict action against the accused. Doctors from ESCI Hospital and Medical College, Sanathnagar, as well as GMCs in Suryapet, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, AIIMS Bibinagar, joined the protest in support of T-JUDA. Nursing staff from Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal also participated in the protest.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Dasari Anusuya visited Gandhi Hospital to express her support for the protesting medical fraternity.