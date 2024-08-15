Telangana HC criticises mines dept for prolonged delay, overturns off-campus tech colleges decision

Judge berates Mines dept for delay in clearing petition

The Telangana High Court has condemned the department of Mines and Geology for its failure to conclude a revision petition that has been pending for nearly a decade. Justice CV Bhasker Reddy made the remarks while addressing a writ plea filed by KMS Constructions Pvt Ltd, whose mineral dealer lease (MDL) application was rejected on grounds of unpaid seigniorage fees and penalties. KMS Constructions, represented by senior counsel L Ravichander, alleged that their MDL application was unjustly dismissed due to pending demands from earlier proceedings. Ravichander argued that the rejection was illegal since a detailed inquiry was ordered in 2014, but the revision authority had not yet concluded it.

Highlighting the protracted delay, Ravichander said that the latest MDL application was rejected without the conclusion of the remand proceedings, reflecting a biased and prejudiced stance against the petitioner. After considering the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel and the government pleader, Justice Bhasker Reddy criticised the authorities for the excessive delay and warned of penalties if such delays continued. He instructed the Deputy Director of Mines and Geology to conclude the remand proceedings within four weeks and then consider the petitioner’s MDL application within an additional three weeks.

HC overturns state’s decision on off-campus tech colleges

A bench of the Telangana High Court has disposed of two writ appeals challenging the state government’s decision to delay the opening of off-campus centers for engineering colleges. The colleges had initially contested the government’s order through writ petitions, which were dismissed by a single judge who ruled that decision was based on an expert committee’s recommendation.

Dissatisfied with the dismissal, the colleges filed writ appeals. After hearing arguments from both the colleges and the state, a bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao ruled that the state government’s policy decision was not in line with legal requirements, fundamentally flawed and illegal as it did not adhere to Section 20 of the Telangana Education Act.