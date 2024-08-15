Telangana minister highlights success of US, South Korea investment tour

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the Telangana delegation’s visit 12-day of the US and South Korea, asserting that the Congress government has introduced a new Telangana to the investors.

Speaking to the media here, the minister said: “We have introduced a new Telangana to America. We have found very encouraging response from the investors, corporate CEOs and senior executives. They are seeing India as the country of growth. Hyderabad is being considered a preferred destination due to its thriving ecosystem and infrastructure.”

“Attracting investors and promoting growth opportunities in Telangana is a continuous process. CM Revanth Reddy personally led the delegation to instill confidence among investors about setting up companies and industries in Telangana. We have assured all the required support for the investors choosing Telangana,” the minister added.

The minister dismissed the BRS’ claims that the visit to the two countries was a flop.

“This is not a game to judge it as a flop or hit. BRS leaders should behave responsibly. We have succeeded in attracting considerable investments and pitching Telangana as the preferred destination for global investors. The BRS has flopped twice in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. If they continue their irresponsible behaviour, they will flop even in the future,” the minister asserted.