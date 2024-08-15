TGSRTC denies privatization claims of its depots

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC on Wednesday dismissed the claims that its depots are being privatised. Condemning the misinformation being spread across social media, the RTC asserted that it is being done to tarnish its reputation.

“The management of all bus operations, including electric buses, at the depots is completely under the authority of TGSRTC and there is no need for any doubts,” the RTC clarified in a statement.

Each depot houses both electric and diesel buses, with all e-buses operated just like the diesel ones, the corporation said: “The revenue on tickets generated by those buses is directly coming to the company. According to the agreement, the companies will be paid cash based on the number of kilometers travelled.”

According to the Corporation, under the Union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME)-1 scheme, a total of 40 electric AC buses were introduced in March 2019 under the scheme.

“The company is operating these buses on the Hyderabad Airport route under the name of Pushfaq, under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) method agreement with Olectra Company. They are being rotated from Cantonment, Miyapur-2 depots in Hyderabad. Except for the maintenance and charging of the buses, all the operations are being done under TGSRTC,” it said.