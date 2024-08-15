World Bank assistance for state development, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his Independence Day speech indicated that the World Bank would extend its assistance to Telangana for development. He said, “I am delighted to announce that talks with the World Bank representatives were held cordially in extending financial assistance with low interest rates for State development. My government will not commit the mistakes of borrowing funds with higher interest rates and putting a heavy burden on people.”

He accused the previous government of ruining the state economy. He alleged that the debt burden mounted by 10 times. He said: “The total state debt at the time of formation of Telangana was Rs 75,577 crore and it has increased to Rs 7 lakh crore in December last year.”

On Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unfurled the national flag at Golconda Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.

He elaborated on the achievements of flagship schemes introduced by the Congress government in the state. He said that women in the state saved Rs 2619 crore from the free bus travel scheme. Under the LPG subsidy scheme the state government spent Rs 242 crore for 85.17 lakh cylinders supplied to the beneficiaries, he added. He said that 47.13 lakh people are benefiting from the Gruha Jyothi Scheme.

Emphasizing the state government’s commitment towards welfare of farmers, the Chief Minister said that the government spent Rs 31,000 for waiving crop loans. He made it clear that the government will launch the Ryuthu Bharosa Scheme by considering all suggestions and finalizing the modalities. To provide Rs 500 bonus for fine paddy, 33 varieties were already identified, he added. He stated that to address land-related issues, the government is mulling to bring an integrated Act.