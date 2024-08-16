CM Revanth heads to Delhi for meetings with leadership, Foxconn

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Thursday evening, where he will meet top AICC leaders as well as representatives of Foxconn, a Taiwanese multinational electronics major.

According to sources, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu will join Revanth in Delhi on Friday and they, together, will hold talks with the Foxconn group.

It is likely that they might strike a deal with the electronics major for investment up to $400 million in Hyderabad.

Foxconn has already completed work on its 1.6 million sq.ft plant in the state, which is expected to be inaugurated soon. The company had begun work on its plant at Kongarakalan in May 2023 after the group’s chairman Young Liu visited Telangana in March 2023 and signed MoUs with the then government. The company had previously announced investments of about $500 million in Hyderabad and its plant would employ 25,000 people.

To invite Kharge, Sonia for unveiling of Rajiv statue

During his two-day tour, Revanth is also expected to meet top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and invite them for the unveiling of the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Secretariat on August 20.

The chief minister and the IT minister are also expected to address a media conference in Delhi explaining how the Telangana government had waived crop loans of farmers up to

Rs 2 lakh at one go, which is a record of sorts in the entire country. The chief minister is keen on letting the entire nation know that the Congress is capable of doing the impossible — like waiving crop loans. Also on the agenda of the chief minister is holding consultations with the party high command on the Cabinet expansion, which has been hanging fire for quite some time now.

The chief minister will also invite Rahul Gandhi to attend a massive public meeting in Warangal to celebrate the waiver of

Rs 2 lakh crop loans of farmers. Warangal was the place where Rahul Gandhi had made the promise of crop loan waiver to the farmers of Telangana ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.