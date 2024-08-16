CM Revanth heads to Delhi for meetings with leadership, Foxconn

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Thursday evening, where he will meet top AICC leaders as well as representatives of Foxconn, a Taiwanese multinational electronics major.
According to sources, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu will join Revanth in Delhi on Friday and they, together, will hold talks with the Foxconn group.
It is likely that they might strike a deal with the electronics major for investment up to $400 million in Hyderabad.
Foxconn has already completed work on its 1.6 million sq.ft plant in the state, which is expected to be inaugurated soon. The company had begun work on its plant at Kongarakalan in May 2023 after the group’s chairman Young Liu visited Telangana in March 2023 and signed MoUs with the then government. The company had previously announced investments of about $500 million in Hyderabad and its plant would employ 25,000 people.
To invite Kharge, Sonia for unveiling of Rajiv statue
During his two-day tour, Revanth is also expected to meet top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and invite them for the unveiling of the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Secretariat on August 20.
The chief minister and the IT minister are also expected to address a media conference in Delhi explaining how the Telangana government had waived crop loans of farmers up to
Rs 2 lakh at one go, which is a record of sorts in the entire country. The chief minister is keen on letting the entire nation know that the Congress is capable of doing the impossible — like waiving crop loans. Also on the agenda of the chief minister is holding consultations with the party high command on the Cabinet expansion, which has been hanging fire for quite some time now.
The chief minister will also invite Rahul Gandhi to attend a massive public meeting in Warangal to celebrate the waiver of
Rs 2 lakh crop loans of farmers. Warangal was the place where Rahul Gandhi had made the promise of crop loan waiver to the farmers of Telangana ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
Appointment of deputy speaker, chief whip
The chief minister will make use of his visit to the nation’s capital to consult the party high command on Cabinet expansion, appointment to the posts of deputy speaker, chief whip, and TPCC president and so on.
According to sources in the Congress, the party high command wants to appoint a senior leader to the post of the PCC president who can work at the chief minister’s wavelength. The party is looking for someone who can carry along with him the disparate elements in the party and coordinate party affairs with the chief minister effectively.
As Revanth is in Delhi, the hopes of aspirants for the PCC president’s post are soaring high. They include former MP Madhu Yaskhi and MP P Balaram Naik but it appears that the party is looking beyond these two for a leader with more calibre.
The name of a senior minister who is also AICC secretary is also doing the rounds in the party circles for the coveted position.
Cabinet expansion, which has been a long time coming, might also figure in the chief minister’s talks with the party high command. The sources said that only three to four berths in the Cabinet would be filled this time and the party would consider further expansion at an opportune time and depending on political compulsions.
As there is no representation in the Cabinet for erstwhile Adilabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad and Hyderabad, the legislators from these districts have been hoping to make it to the Cabinet this time.
They are working overtime, pulling strings in the party high command through their godfathers.