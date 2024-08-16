CM Revanth Reddy fulfils loan waiver vow with release of Rs 5.6k crore

KHAMMAM: Independence Day was a busy, yet quite memorable, day for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who released Rs 5,644.24 crore as the third tranche of the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver scheme, inaugurated the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme in Pusugudem of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and proceeded to depart for Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day tour where he will meet representatives of the Foxconn group as well as top Congress leaders.

With the release of the third tranche, the state government has fulfilled the promise made by the Congress of waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh within eight months after coming to power.

The state government had announced that it would waive crop loans of around 32.50 lakh farmers by spending Rs 31,000 crore. Farmers who have taken loans over Rs 2 lakh would have to wait for relief from their debts.

SRLIP will be completed by Aug 2026: CM

“The Telangana government is the only government that has directly deposited Rs 18,000 crore in the bank accounts of farmers in 27 days,” the chief minister told a public meeting in Wyra.

He also said that his government would complete the construction of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) by August 2026 and provide water to seven lakh acres in the erstwhile Khammam district.

After releasing the third tranche of the loan waiver, Revanth demanded that BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao, resign as an MLA if he had any shame as the government had fulfilled its promise. “If you don’t resign, at least rub your nose on the ground at the Martyrs Memorial and apologise to the farmers of Telangana,” Revanth told Harish Rao.

He said that the government would provide 32 tmcft of water to fields of Khammam farmers from the Munneru river through gravity canals and that after analysing the possibilities, the plan was to construct a 15 tmcft capacity reservoir in Dornakal constituency which would receive water from the Sitarama project.

Attacking the BRS, the chief minister said that even though the party got no seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the mentality of its leaders has not changed. “The BRS would have won at least one seat if the people considered it as a political party. Now, the BRS is begging for alms at the Banjara Hills bus stand,” Revanth said.

He announced that he was ready for a debate on the 10-year rule of the BRS and the eight-month rule of the Congress.