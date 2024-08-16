Congress deceived Telangana farmers in name of loan waiver: BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused the Congress of deceiving and defrauding farmers under the guise of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver. In a press statement issued here, Rama Rao termed the loan waiver scheme as a massive “betrayal” of the farming community.

“During the election campaign, the Congress assured a complete loan waiver to all farmers. After coming to power, the Congress has backtracked on its promise, imposing countless conditions and pushing thousands of farmers into further distress,” he alleged.

“Today’s loan waiver announcement once again proves that Congress is synonymous with deceit,” he said.

Rama Rao said that the farmers would never forgive the CM for this deception and they will undoubtedly protest from tomorrow.

‘Million-dollar joke’

The BRS leader demanded that the Congress government explain to the state’s farmers how they managed a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver with just Rs 17,900 crore, while the BRS government spent Rs 17,000 crore on a Rs 1 lakh waiver. He dismissed the Congress scheme as a “million-dollar joke”.

Harish: Who should resign?

BRS MLA T Harish Rao wondered if the Congress government really waived Rs 2 lakh farm loans. Are there only 22 lakh farmers and just Rs 17,869 crore loans? he asked.

“It is clear that your loan waiver is a big lie. Who should resign as it became clear that you lied? Who should die by jumping into a river? Revanth, you have cheated not just the farmers but also Gods as you vowed to waive crop loans by swearing in the name of several gods,” he added.