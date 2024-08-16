Justice for all is the goal: Telangana High Court Chief Justice

HYDERABAD: On India’s 78th Independence Day, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe of the Telangana High Court hoisted the National Flag in a ceremonial event at the High Court premises.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Aradhe emphasised the court’s commitment to enhancing access to justice for all citizens, highlighting several pioneering initiatives aimed at making the judicial process more accessible and efficient.

“Two division benches are now functioning in a paperless mode, a milestone in our ongoing digitisation efforts,” he remarked. As part of the first phase of digitising records of the district judiciary, Hanumakonda and Nalgonda have been selected as model districts.

Justice Aradhe expressed his pleasure in launching a new official website for the high court, alongside the introduction of the electronic Telangana High Court Reports (e-THCR), which will provide access to the judgments of the state high court.

He also announced the upcoming inauguration of an app designed to facilitate the service of summons and execution of warrants in criminal cases.

In a move to support the legal community, Justice Aradhe announced that from August 15 onwards, free wireless internet would be available within the High Court premises for the benefit of advocates and parties appearing in person. A dedicated RTI portal for the High Court has also been launched to enhance transparency and accessibility.

Highlighting the achievements of the Lok Adalats held between August 2023 and July 2024, Justice Aradhe said that 73,786 cases had been settled, with Rs 4.94 crore disbursed under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

Govt working for all sections of society, asserts Uttam

The Congress government has been working for the welfare of all sections of society during the last eight months in Telangana, said Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy as he led the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Suryapet district on Thursday.

Uttam outlined the Congress government’s initiatives, emphasising that this administration is not just about rhetoric but action. “We are here to deliver results, not just promises,” he declared.

“We’re turning dreams into reality, ensuring every poor person in the state has the chance to own a home,” he said.

Uttam criticised the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, contrasting its policies with those of the Congress government. “While the BJP increased cooking gas prices from Rs 400 in 2014 to over Rs 1,200 in 2024, the Congress government in Telangana is standing by the poor, providing cooking gas at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 per cylinder. In Suryapet district alone, nearly 1,48,000 individuals have benefited. This is not just a subsidy; it’s a lifeline,” he said.