Prime Minister’s women’s safety claims hollow: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday wondered how can people expect social change if Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself does not take women’s safety seriously.

“In today’s speech, Narendra Modi expressed concern over women’s safety. His own government approved the release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists and murderers of her family. She spent 15 years fighting for justice. Modi was Gujarat CM for most of this time,” the Hyderabad MP posted on X.

In his address from the Red Fort in Delhi, the PM said that even though the country is witnessing leadership by women in several fields, including the Air Force, Army, Navy, and the space sector, there are some worrisome developments too.

“I want to express my pain from the Red Fort today. As a society, we need to think seriously. There is a public outrage over atrocities against our mothers and sisters. I feel this outrage. The country, the society, and our state governments need to take this seriously. Crimes against women must be investigated as soon as possible, and those involved in evil acts must face strict punishment at the earliest; this is necessary to create faith in society,” the PM said.

He was apparently referring to the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Owaisi also pointed out Modi has campaigned for a candidate in Karnataka who is accused of the most heinous crimes against thousands of women. He was referring to former Janta Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexual assault on several women and is currently lodged in prison.