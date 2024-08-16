Protective homes: Centre, Telangana given time to clarify stance

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday has granted an extension till September 2 to the state and central government to clarify their stance on measures for inmates at protective homes and corrective institutions. The directive comes in response to a written plea filed by Prajwala, which challenges the government’s inaction in setting guidelines that distinguish between victims and traffickers, as well as address post-rescue violence. Senior Counsel L Ravichander, representing Prajwala, emphasised the non-adversarial nature of the issue by highlighting that private institutions are unfairly burdened with statutory responsibilities while government authorities lag in establishing necessary protocols and infrastructure.

The plea also calls for police protection for protective homes in the event of law and order issues and the immediate establishment of corrective institutions under Section 21 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act of 1956. The court has instructed the state and union to file detailed affidavits addressing these concerns by end of the extension time.

Interim relief to 90-yr-old over unpaid pension

Telangana High Court Justice Pulla Karthik on Thursday has issued an interim order directing the state authorities to consider the pension claims of a 90-year-old retired government lecturer. The order came in response to a writ plea filed by G Tilakam alleges that she has not received her pension since her retirement in 1993.

Senior Counsel L Ravichander, representing G. Tilakam, informed the court about the multiple representations made to the relevant authorities, which are yet to yield any results. Ravichander, stressing the need for the petitioner to live a dignified life highlighted the her age and the undue hardship caused to her by the authorities’ inaction. Justice Karthik directed the respondent authorities to address the petitioner’s pension representations. Additionally, the authorities have been ordered to file their response within four weeks.