Telangana: KT Rama Rao says plans to sustain in BRS for 50 years

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the reports that the BRS would be merged with some other political party, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that they were chalking out plans to sustain the pink party for the next 50 years.
Addressing a meeting here after inducting several Congress leaders from Station Ghanpur segment into the BRS, Rama Rao said when he went to Delhi to speak to advocates, some people started the campaign that the BRS had a clandestine pact with the BJP.
“Will MLC K Kavitha be in jail for more than 150 days if we have a deal with the BJP,” he asked and added that no Congress leader was in jail now.
“The wish of many leaders is to see that the BRS disappears. But BRS successfully completed 24 years. We are preparing plans to sustain and strengthen the party for the next 50 years,” he said.
Rama Rao called upon the party cadre to launch a series of agitations against the non-implementation of the assurances given by the Congress.
‘Revanth claiming credit for good work done by KCR’
The BRS working president alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was claiming credit for the good work done by K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government.
“For everything bad that has happened in the eight months, the CM is blaming the BRS government,” he said.
Referring to the CM inaugurating the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) on Thursday, Rama Rao said: “The BRS government completed the project but the Congress is taking credit for it. The Congress government will not be able to confuse the people with its ‘PR stunts’ any more,” he said.
“Though it was the BRS government that had started the process to filling 30,000 posts, Revanth Reddy took the credit for the same. The CM also failed to implement the assurance given to the people on providing two lakh jobs within the first year of Congress coming to power,” Rama Rao said.
The BRS leader also highlighted the other unfulfilled promises of the Congress, including provision of bonus to paddy farmers, one tola gold to women and enhancement of old age pension.
On defection of legislators, Rama Rao said that they were expecting bypolls to Assembly segments where the pink party MLAs defected to Congress. “The BRS would win all the seats in the bypolls once the court gave its verdict on the cases filed against the defections,” he said.
Row over KTR’s remarks on free bus travel
Commenting on the free bus travel fo women in TSRTC buses, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya asked what was wrong with passengers segregating onions while travelling in buses. “We never say no to it. But free bus was not started for the same. We will not say that stitching of clothes is wrong in buses. If necessary start one bus for each person. The entire family can travel in RTC buses and if necessary they can perform break dances and record dances. But women fighting for a seat never happened in BRS rule,” he said.
Tender an apology to women: Seethakka
Responding to KT Rama Rao’s comments, Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka demanded that the former tender an apology to women. It was objectionable and disgusting that Rama Rao saying that women could perform break dance and record dance in RTC buses. “Is this the culture that your father taught you? Are your aadapaduchulu (women of your family) are performing break dances? You have no respect to women,” she said. Wasn’t it KTR who encouraged break dances in clubs and pubs in Hyderabad in the last 10 years, the minister wondered.