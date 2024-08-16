Telangana: KT Rama Rao says plans to sustain in BRS for 50 years

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the reports that the BRS would be merged with some other political party, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that they were chalking out plans to sustain the pink party for the next 50 years.

Addressing a meeting here after inducting several Congress leaders from Station Ghanpur segment into the BRS, Rama Rao said when he went to Delhi to speak to advocates, some people started the campaign that the BRS had a clandestine pact with the BJP.

“Will MLC K Kavitha be in jail for more than 150 days if we have a deal with the BJP,” he asked and added that no Congress leader was in jail now.

“The wish of many leaders is to see that the BRS disappears. But BRS successfully completed 24 years. We are preparing plans to sustain and strengthen the party for the next 50 years,” he said.

Rama Rao called upon the party cadre to launch a series of agitations against the non-implementation of the assurances given by the Congress.

‘Revanth claiming credit for good work done by KCR’

The BRS working president alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was claiming credit for the good work done by K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government.

“For everything bad that has happened in the eight months, the CM is blaming the BRS government,” he said.

Referring to the CM inaugurating the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) on Thursday, Rama Rao said: “The BRS government completed the project but the Congress is taking credit for it. The Congress government will not be able to confuse the people with its ‘PR stunts’ any more,” he said.