Telangana minister KTR faces women's commission notice for 'Off the Cuff' Remarks

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday took to X (formerly twitter) to express regrets for his “off the cuff” remarks and to say that he had no intention of offending his sisters. However, the Telangana State Commission for Women issued a notice to Rama Rao, asking him to appear in person on August 24 and clear the air on his alleged derogatory remarks about women.

It may be recalled here that during a party meeting on Thursday, Rama Rao said “break dance and record dance” while highlighting the plight of the women utilising the free RTC bus travel scheme.

Meanwhile, Forests Minister Konda Surekha said that it was expiatory if KTR tendered an apology on X. “Rama Rao should tender an open apology to the women,” Surekha demanded.

She said that only those who perform break dance would make such comments against women.

“With KTR’s comments on women, the conspiracy hatched by the BRS against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that he insulted women in the recent Assembly session has misfired,” Surekha said.