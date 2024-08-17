Three peddlers held with heroin paste worth Rs 4.3crore in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have busted a major drugs ring by arresting three peddlers and five consumers and seizing 620 grams of heroin paste, valued at approximately Rs 4.3 crore in the international market.

Giving details of the bust, Madhapur DCP Dr G Vineeth said that SOT Madhapur team and Raidurgam police arrested three peddlers hailing and five consumers, all from Rajasthan. All the five consumers tested positive for heroin consumption, he said.

The international price of heroin is around Rs 70,000 per gram.

Dr Vineeth identified the supplier as Savar Jhat from Jaitharan in Rajasthan who is absconding, and the peddlers as Mangalaram Choudary, Dinesh Chowdary and Ganesh Chowdary who are residing in Sainikpuri and ECIL in Hyderabad.