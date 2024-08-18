Telangana: Medicover Hospitals joins protest

HYDERABAD: Medicover Hospitals stood in solidarity with healthcare professionals across India by joining the nationwide protest called by the Telangana Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday.

As part of the protest, all routine OPDs and elective surgeries were suspended, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to supporting the demands of the medical fraternity.

Despite the suspension of routine services, the hospital ensured that emergency services, including critical care and emergency surgeries, remained fully operational, strictly adhering to the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Dr Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director, Medicover Hospitals emphasised the significance of this movement: “Our healthcare professionals are the backbone of our society, tirelessly working to ensure the health and well-being of our communities. It is crucial that their voices are heard and their rights protected. At Medicover Hospitals, we stand united with our colleagues across the nation, advocating for a healthcare system that values and supports its frontline workers.”