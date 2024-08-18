Telangana's Skill University to start courses from Dasara: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Saturday disclosed that courses in the Young India Skill University in various fields will start from Dasara onwards.

She said that about 20 courses have been identified which will be taught in the Skill University. Of these 20 courses, the university will start six from Dasara, the chief secretary said.

Chairing a review meeting on the Skill University with officials concerned at the Secretariat, the chief secretary revealed that about 140 companies have expressed interest in partnering with the Skill University. “SBI, NAC, Dr Reddy’s, TVAGA and Adani have agreed to be partners and CII has also come forward. Primarily, the university will start diploma and certificate courses in e- commerce, logistics and retail sectors,” she said.

Recalling that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction work of this Young India Skill University in the 57 acres of land allocated at Mucharla, she said that the university will function from a temporary building until the construction work is completed. She said that the temporary campus will be set up in the Engineering Staff College of India or National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management.

The CS instructed officials concerned to take steps to finalise the logo and set up the website of the university. Those who have completed the course in this university will get priority in employment with attractive salaries, she said.

Special chief secretaries of the finance and industries departments, Rama Krishna Rao and Jayesh Ranjan, Education department principal secretary Burra Venkatesham, chief secretary of the CMO Seshadri, TGIIC MD Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, TGSCHE vice-chairman Prof Venkata Ramana, Skill University co-chairman Srini Raju and others were present.