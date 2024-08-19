2,263 Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company staff promoted in single day

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the history of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company (TGSPDCL) as many as 2,263 employees were promoted on Sunday.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui issued orders to this effect. These promotions were pending since 2017. Of the total promotions, 101 employees got promotions in the engineering wing, 47 in the accounts wing, and 16 in the P&G wing.

It may be recalled here that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a meeting with SPDCL employees on August 8. During the meeting, employees brought to his notice that their promotions were pending since 2017. The deputy CM then directed the CMD to start the process immediately to promote the employees.

As promotions were pending, several employees retired without getting promotions. Musharraf Ali said that as 2,263 employees got promotions, the Discom would send proposals to the government to fill up the vacant posts now. With promotions after eight years, the Discom employees performed ‘paalabhishekam’ to the photos of CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti, and CMD Musharraf Ali.