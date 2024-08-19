Congress will provide political opportunities to Kshatriyas: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that his government will allot land for construction of Kshatriya Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a meeting of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi, where he was facilitated by the community, the chief minister said that the state government will extend all assistance to the community.

Stating that the members of Kshatriya community excel in all fields, he said: “Kshatriyas have a great role in the development of all sectors in Hyderabad. Krishnam Raju, Prabhas and Ram Gopal Verma excelled in film industry.”

Hails K’taka minister

Revanth also hailed Karnataka Minister NS Bosuraju, saying that the latter had played a very active role in the Congress winning the Assembly elections in Telangana.

“Even though Boseraju did not get a ticket to contest in the Karnataka Assembly elections, he worked hard for the party’s victory,” the CM said.

Bosuraju as well as Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma are prime examples of commitment and hard work the community is known for, he added.

Stating that the Congress is ready to provide political opportunities to the Kshatriya community in Telangana, the chief minister said that Srinivasa Raju has already been appointed as an advisor to the government and Srini Raju as co-chairman of Young India Skill University.

He also urged the Kshatriya community to invest and establish industries in Future City.