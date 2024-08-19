Four senior leaders eyeing Karimnagar District Congress Committee chief post

KARIMNAGAR; Four senior leaders, including incumbent Kavvampally Satyanarayana, are reportedly in the race for the Karimnagar District Congress Committee (DCC) president’s post.

Among them is Velichala Rajender, who contested unsuccessfully in the recent Lok Sabha elections from the Karimnagar constituency.

The two others eyeing the post are former MLA Bomma Venkateshwarlu’s son Sri Ram Chakaravarthy and senior leader Akarapur Bhaskar Reddy.

Satyanarayana, the Manakondur MLA who is also the party’s constituency in-charge, is confident of retaining the post. He claims that during his tenure, the party gained strength and its candidates were elected as MLAs from three constituencies. He is also the follower of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and in fact, they joined the Congress from TDP at the same time. “In the last 10 years, no one showed interest in the DCC post. I took charge of the district unit at a critical juncture. Since then, I have been striving hard to strengthen the party,” he said.

Rajender, however, feels that the time has come for him to serve the party as the DCC chief. “Given the opportunity, I will do my best to strengthen the party and ensure our candidates emerge winners in the local body elections,” he said.

However, it is vital to have the blessings of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar if one has bag the post. It remains to be seen who among these four will get the backing of the minister.