KT Rama Rao writes to Rahul, says Congress failed to keep loan waiver promise

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao, in a letter to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the Congress government in Telangana failed to fulfil its promise of waiving crop loans.

“The Congress leaders, including yourself and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, made a grand promise during the Assembly elections to implement a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver at one go on December 9, 2023. This promise is a key component of the party’s ‘Warangal Rythu Declaration’ released by you in 2022. However, the ground reality tells a different story,” Rama Rao told Rahul Gandhi in the letter.

“While the Congress has initiated the loan waiver process, it has fallen short of its commitments. Many farmers across the state have been excluded from the scheme, despite meeting all eligibility criteria. The government, which initially announced a loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, has significantly limited the number of beneficiaries,” KTR said.

“The data from the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) reveals the gravity of the situation. Banks disbursed Rs 49,500 crore in crop loans to farmers during the financial year 2023-24, but only Rs 17,933 crore have been waived, covering just 22.37 lakh farmers,” the MLA alleged.