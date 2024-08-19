Lobbying for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief post intensifies

HYDERABAD: Ever since Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it clear in Delhi that it’s up to the AICC to appoint a TPCC president, there has been an intense lobbying among Telangana Congress leaders for the key post. While the names of Balram Naik and Mahesh Kumar Gowd are doing the rounds for the post, party leaders are tight-lipped on the issue. Though the party high command seems to be keen on appointing IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, he is said to be not that interested in taking up the PCC chief’s mantle. Minister of Transport Ponnam Prabhakar landing the job is ruled out. Then who is going to get the post and what is on Revanth Reddy’s mind remains a million dollar question. There is also rumours of double-dealings going on in the party over the PCC chief’s post.

Awkward situation for BJP leader

A BJP leader faced an awkward situation during “At Home” programme organised by the Governor in Raj Bhavan on the Independence Day. No sooner had he entered the Raj Bhavan premise than he enquired whether the ‘CM is there at the programme or he has left,’ with an obvious intention to meet him. But when he noticed the CM being surrounded by media persons, he changed his mind. He seemed to have faced a dilemma whether to meet the CM or not when there was considerable presence of scribes. Later, when a journalist asked him whether he had met Revanth Reddy, the BJP leader said: “I don’t have any reason to meet the CM.”

Revanth clipped MPs’ wings?

After being elected to the Lok Sabha, the leaders tend to think that they have become ‘desh ki neta’, and they are entitled to deal with only national issues. If the grapevine is to be believed, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has issued an indirect warning to some of the recently elected MPs from Telangana to be careful in dealing with the national issues. “If you deal with only national affairs, nobody is going to answer your calls at the state level,” is the caution given by the chief minister. In other words, Revanth’s advice is loud and clear that the MPs should stay connected to the grassroots.