MLAs deserting BRS as it will soon merge with Congress, says Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that the BRS is an outdated party that will soon merge with the Congress and that was the reason the pink party MLAs are defecting to the grand old party.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, he said that to divert the peoples’ attention away from non-implementation of its promises, the Congress is alleging that the BRS will merge with the BJP. The BRS is also part of this drama, he added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay demanded that the government release a white paper on crop loan waiver scheme. He said that out of 64 lakh farmers, who has taken crop loans, only 22 lakh farmers’ loans have been waived. “The previous BRS government cheated farmers by not waiving loans. Now, the Congress government betrayed the farmers by not extending the crop loan waiver scheme benefits to all the eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

He alleged that the government failed to implement the six guarantees it promised during the Assembly elections. “Farmers are in distress. They should be reassured and promises made to them should be fulfilled and these include Rythu Bharosa,” he added.