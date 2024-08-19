Outpatient services hit as doctors continue protest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Protests by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) continued for the fifth day on Sunday, with OP and elective OT services remaining shut in government hospitals and medical colleges.

The protests are to seek justice for a 31-year-old second-year PG resident doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Protests continued at the Gandhi Hospital and several other government hospitals on Sunday.

Following a statewide protest on Saturday, also supported by the private hospitals, T-JUDA is planning further action.

Junior doctors said that the elective OP and OT services will remain suspended indefinitely until their demands are addressed and added that massive protests will be held each passing day.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr More Vamsi Krishna, vice-president, T-JUDA said, “Junior doctors from Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital are planning a massive combined protest at Osmania Medical College on Monday. We are also planning to rope in all major medical colleges like ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NIMS and others and discussions are going on for the same. The boycott of OP and elective OT services will continue indefinitely unless our demands are met.”

As many as 200 doctors from Gandhi Hospital and 300 from Osmania Hospital are expected to join the protest in Koti on Monday.