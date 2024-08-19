Revanth Vs Harish: Why Telangana politics revolves around just two personalities

HYDERABAD: Though ideally, in a democracy, it should be a battle between two political parties and their respective ideologies, quite often, personality politics takes centre stage.

In Telangana too, politics is increasingly revolving around just two personalities Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao, with both leaders going for each others jugular on all issues. Their rivalry, in fact, reached new heights in recent times with the duo attacking each other at the drop of a hat.

During the recent Lok Sabha elections too, a war of words erupted between Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao, which continues to this day.

Both the leaders have been challenging each other on various issues, especially the crop loan waiver scheme.

Interestingly, the state politics heats up only when these two leaders throw barbs at each other on any given issue. Even the recent Assembly session turned into a virtual Revanth Reddy versus Harish Rao battle.

On behalf of the BRS, Harish Rao raised several strong points on various issues in the Assembly, including those related to Kaleshwaram project, power purchase and Budget allocations.

While Harish was targeting the Congress government, Revanth Reddy himself intervened to make counter accusations against the BRS on several occasions.