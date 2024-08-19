Rs 47 crore for development of Sarvai Papanna’s village: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the Congress government released Rs 4.7 crore for the overall development of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud’s village, including basic amenities as well as the fort, in Saidapur mandal of Karimnagar district.

The deputy CM was speaking at the 374th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Papanna organised by TPCC’s affiliated wing Gouda Sangam. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud presided over the event.

Sarvai Papanna Goud, often referred to by some scholars as a Robin Hood of the region, was a 17th century warrior who revolted against the Golconda rulers.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka said that Papanna is an inspiration to “Indiramma Rajyam” as the latter set a path for creating opportunities for the backward communities.

Urging the students to read the life history of Sardar Papanna, he said that the state government will arrange to supply required material for the purpose.

Statue on Tank Bund

Meanwhile, minister Prabhakar said that the state government will install a statue of Sardar Papanna on Tank Bund.

Stating that Papanna had fought for “political power” by uniting the marginalised people in the ancient days, he said that the government has released Rs 4.7 crore for the development of tourism in the first phase, indicating that more funds will be released later.

Claiming that the Congress government is taking welfare measures for the Goud community, Prabhakar said that this year they have provided safety kits to toddy tappers, and they will provide motor vehicles to them in the next financial year.

Prominent personalities from Goud community, including MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud and B Venkatesham, participated in event.