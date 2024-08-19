Telangana government mulls overhaul of quota system for local body elections

HYDERABAD: To address longstanding concerns over representation of different communities and also to introduce new faces into politics, the state government is reportedly planning to overhaul the reservation roster system for the upcoming local body elections.

Under the current framework dictated by the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018, the reservation system for local body elections must remain consistent for two consecutive terms. This means that if a village has a BC-D (Backward Classes-D) woman as a sarpanch in the previous term, the same reservation must apply for the current election cycle. The Act’s stipulation ensures continuity but it has beeb facing criticism for potentially limiting political opportunities of different communities.

Sources close to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the current framework could effectively prevent some communities from getting political representation for at least a decade. To alter the reservation roster, the government needs to either amend the Panchayat Raj Act or issue a new ordinance.

Additionally, there are increasing demands from backward communities to conduct the local body elections after conducting a comprehensive caste census to ensure representation in proportion to population. These calls for a caste census have gained momentum within the ruling Congress as well.