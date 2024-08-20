Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy extend support to orphaned Durga

HYDERABAD / ADILABAD: Responding to the tragic situation of an 11-year-old girl, M Durga, who was left orphaned after her mother, M Gangamani, died by suicide in Beltaroda village, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure full support to the child.

Gangamani’s suicide on Saturday night left Durga alone, forcing her to beg to perform her mother’s last rites.

Learning of the incident, the chief minister directed district collector Abhilash Abhinav to ensure Durga’s educational, medical and other essential needs were met. Accordingly, Durga will be admitted to a Gurukul school, where she will receive free education. The collector told reporters that necessary medical treatment and other facilities will be provided to her as required.

Meanwhile, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy enquired about the girl’s well being and asked her not to worry, saying that he would support her.